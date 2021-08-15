Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $53.53 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $53,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

NYSE:PH opened at $293.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

