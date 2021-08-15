Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $54.29 Million Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.76% of Change Healthcare worth $54,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -126.29, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.