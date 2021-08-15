Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $54.29 Million Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.76% of Change Healthcare worth $54,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -126.29, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $24.21.
Change Healthcare Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
