Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $54.41 Million Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.06% of Blue Bird worth $54,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 48,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $7,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

BLBD opened at $22.78 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $618.48 million, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,899,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

