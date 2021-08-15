Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $55.33 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $55,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,498.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,469.24.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.