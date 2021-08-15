Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $57.77 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,434 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 287,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of HP worth $57,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

