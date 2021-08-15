Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.73% of 21Vianet Group worth $54,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after buying an additional 137,314 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,522,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

