Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Skyworks Solutions worth $50,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,849,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,157,000 after buying an additional 239,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,410. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $183.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

