Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $52.69 Million in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 235,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,686,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.25% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

MNDY stock opened at $267.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.40. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $269.52.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

