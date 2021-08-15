Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.38% of LivaNova worth $56,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in LivaNova by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in LivaNova by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.40. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

