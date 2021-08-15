Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Exelon worth $54,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

