Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 12,775 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.