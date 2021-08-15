Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 288,314 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.36% of GDS worth $52,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

