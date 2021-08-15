Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 471,183 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of ViacomCBS worth $58,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

