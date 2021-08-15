Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 67,800 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of Teradyne worth $56,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

