Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 73,226 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Match Group worth $60,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Match Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $136.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.64. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,986 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.