Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 97,134 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.63% of Eargo worth $56,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eargo by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eargo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $6,411,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.63 million and a PE ratio of -19.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

