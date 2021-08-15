Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,240,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Oatly Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.83.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY stock opened at 16.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 16.70 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.