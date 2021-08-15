Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Sysco worth $54,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

