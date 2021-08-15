Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,358 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $57,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 112,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $59.15 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.