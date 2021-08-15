Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,816 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $54,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $169.78 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

