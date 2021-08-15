Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 123,168 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 123,168 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $53,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

WBA stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

