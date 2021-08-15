Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 129,330 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $54,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

