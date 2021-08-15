Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 59,723 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Centene worth $59,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.07 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

