Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 97,653 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,653 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.44% of BorgWarner worth $51,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

