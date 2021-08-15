AllianceBlock 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.22 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $128.56 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

