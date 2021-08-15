AllSafe Price Up 17.2% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $349,486.09 and approximately $30.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

