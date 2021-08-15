ALLY Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. ALLY has a total market cap of $13.43 million and $29,289.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.09 or 0.00871475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00109978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044411 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.