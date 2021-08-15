Alpaca Finance Price Reaches $1.10 (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $155.12 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00049104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00130951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00154704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.00 or 1.00171372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.02 or 0.00876066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.74 or 0.07104748 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

