Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Hits $0.0506 on Exchanges

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $16.43 million and $5,474.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00132134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00153828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.77 or 0.99773815 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.58 or 0.00876116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.45 or 0.07023651 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

