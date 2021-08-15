Alpha Quark Token (AQT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $231.93 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $82.04 million and $231.93 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00010363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.46 or 0.00861565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00108163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.