Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,618.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

