Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 29.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Alphabet by 42.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,768.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,618.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

