Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. The company had a trading volume of 626,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,618.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

