Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,754.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

