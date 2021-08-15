Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,550.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.