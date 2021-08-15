Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,550.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

