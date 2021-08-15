Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,550.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.