Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 7.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 117,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,550.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

