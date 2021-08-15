Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. The stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

