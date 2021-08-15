Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 7.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,550.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.