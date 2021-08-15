Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. The stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,550.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

