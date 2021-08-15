Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180,032 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 12.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Alphabet worth $2,148,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $10.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.