Alphacat (ACAT) Price Tops $0.0005

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $1.37 million and $98,193.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00132983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00155514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,891.57 or 1.00216337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00877754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

