Alphacat Market Capitalization Reaches $1.48 Million (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $71,528.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00137895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00154866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,730.48 or 1.00192690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00876399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.66 or 0.06981014 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

