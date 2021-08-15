AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.91. 4,086,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. The company has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

