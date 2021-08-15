AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,517 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 226,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after buying an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 384,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

