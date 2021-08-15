AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,393 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

