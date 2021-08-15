AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,399 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514,492 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $90.66. The stock had a trading volume of 498,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.