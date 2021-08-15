AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.32. 330,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87.

