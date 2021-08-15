AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,022.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

CAT stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $218.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,880. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.